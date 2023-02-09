Private schools raise objection to govt’s order for promoting students

KARACHI: The All Private Schools Management Association Sindh Chairman Haider Ali raised objection over a notification issued by the Sindh education department, asking all educational institutions to promote students of classes I-III without examinations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a statement, Haider Ali – chairman of All Sindh Private Schools Association – stated that the circular was not in accordance with the recommendations of the steering committee.

He said that the steering committee had never directed private schools for promotion without examinations, adding that such automatic promotions were a practice of government schools for the last few years.

He termed the circular, issued after meeting of steering committee, ‘wrong’, demanding the Sindh Education Department to review the notification immediately.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh Education Department held a steering committee meeting and notified all private schools to promote the students from classes I, II and III to the next class without conducting the examination.

In the notification, the steering committee further instructed the additional director of the directorate of private schools to conduct the examinations of classes IV to VIII after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Moreover, the academic year will be started on August 1 in all private schools across the province.

