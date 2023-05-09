Private schools to remain closed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: After Imran Khan’s arrest sparked protests across the country, the private schools association announced to close the educational institutions due to the emergency situation, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The president of the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation Kashif Mirza said in a statement that the educational institutions will remain closed across the country on Wednesday (today) citing emergency situation.

He added that the federation will announce the new schedule of regular classes at schools after holding consultations tomorrow. He appealed to the students, educators, staff and parents to stay vigilant and safe due to the emergency situation.

In Punjab, the Class 9 examination paper was postponed due to protests and the closure of roads. The Lahore education board announced the postponement of the Class 9 examination paper and said that the new date will be announced soon.