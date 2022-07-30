Private schools to reopen after summer vacations on Aug 01: PSAI

ISLAMABAD: Private schools in Islamabad will reopen after summer vacations on August 01, the head of the Private Schools Association Islamabad (PSAI) Ghufran Elahi said.

He said that all private schools will reopen as per the previous schedule and there is no discussion with regard to changing it from August 01.

It is pertinent to mention here that summer vacations began in Islamabad schools for primary classes before the schedule due to heatwave.

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) announced summer vacations in all private and public Islamabad’s primary institutions from May 16.

According to the notification, no classes from pre-primary to class five would be held till the commencement of the next academic year.

“There shall be no classes for all students from Montessori-V w.e.f. May 16,” read the notification issued by the FDE.

The early summer break was aimed at providing relief to the students of primary classes (from Montessori to grade V) amid the sweltering heatwave.

