Private sector employees to get 2 days’ work from home

LAHORE: Due to the deteriorated situation of smog in Lahore, Lahore High Court (LHC) issued a notification for private sector employees, two days working from home in a week, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, after the worst situation of smog, LHC bench heard the case, the bench considered to order mandatory work-from-home (WFH) for all public and private organizations in the province for two days a week. The LHC considered these measures to prevent citizens from falling prey to smog-induced illnesses.

Earlier today, The Punjab government notified three off days a week for schools in the provincial capital owing to extreme smog.

“All schools of Lahore will remain closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, The decision of three weekly off days will remain in force till the next order,” the government announced.

The provincial government has notified three weekly offs in Lahore’s schools on the Lahore High Court’s orders in view of the state of smog and air quality in provincial capital city.

Smoke from vehicles, factories and burning of the remains of crops have been major factors behind the dense smog that engulfs cities in the beginning days of Winter.

Punjab badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the initial days of winter in the region.

