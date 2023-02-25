Private sector to play key role in improving Pak-US ties, says Qamar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar has said the private sector and the business community had a key role in realizing the vision of enhanced trade ties between Pakistan and the United States, ARY News reported.

Interacting with the leadership of the American Apparel and Footwear Association and representatives of Pak leading businesses at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, he said that Pakistan was keen to strengthen its economic ties with the United States.

The Minister said that Government was committed not only to providing all possible facilitation to the business community but also to putting in place policies that could fulfil the requirements of the business community and the global market.

The Minister said that the private sector should come up with innovative ideas and solutions to overcome existing challenges and secure greater market penetration. He said that diversification of the products while ensuring quality, affordability and competitiveness would help get a better market share for Pakistani products.

The Minister also encouraged US entrepreneurs to actively participate in the TEXPO exhibition to be held at end of May this year.

The delegation included President & CEO of American Apparel & Footwear Association Stephen Lamar, Senior Vice President (Policy) Nate Harmen, Vice President (Trade & Customs Policy) Beth Hughes, , Director of Policy and Advocacy, Levi Strauss & Co Ms. Hun Quach and CFO & COO, Royce Too LLC Greg Snipes. Other participants included Shelley Rider (Interloop), Steve Pianowski (Nishat Chunian), Irfan Hassan (Al-Karam), Ahmed Fraz (Gul Ahmed), Mubasher Butt (Prgmea), Muneeb Tariq (PHMA) and Kamran Arshad (APTMA).

Pak Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan also joined the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail matters relating to bilateral trade in cotton and textiles with a special focus on strengthening of Pak-US trade relations, the institutionalization of mutual linkages, standardization, traceability and visibility of products and facilitation of the business community.

Comments