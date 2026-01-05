Private university student attempts suicide by jumping from fourth floor in Lahore

LAHORE: In yet another incident at private university in Lahore, a female student attempted suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a private university in Punjab’s capital.

The student, identified as Fatima, a first-semester pharmacy student, was immediately shifted to the ICU of a private hospital affiliated with the university. According to sources, she jumped from the same location where another student had previously attempted suicide.

Fatima’s brother had dropped her at the university in the morning, according to university sources.

Following the incident, the private university administration has locked all entrances and issued a notice to suspend university operations indefinitely.

Last month, Owais Sultan, a student of the same private university committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the building.

According to reports, the incident occurred on 19 December at approximately 8:10 am. A fellow student Hamza claimed that the Owais Sultan was not allowed to enter the classroom by a teacher. After sitting outside the class for some time, he jumped from the fourth floor.

Classmate noted that Lahore student Owais Sultan had been visibly distressed in class on multiple occasions, and his attendance record was short.

Hamza further stated that he was under severe mental pressure due to being unable to sit for examinations and claimed that the university administration places additional pressure on students regarding fees and other matters.