Priyanka’s necklace at her brother’s wedding costs more than you can imagine

Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, is making headlines as he ties the knot with actor Neelam Upadhyaya in a lavish wedding celebration.

The star-studded events have been nothing short of spectacular, with Priyanka Chopra gracing the functions alongside her daughter Malti Marie and her in-laws, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas.

Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities have been filled with glamour, and Priyanka Chopra has once again proven why she is a global fashion icon.

At the mehendi ceremony, Priyanka Chopra stunned in a breathtaking custom corset lehenga by designer Rahul Mishra. However, what truly stole the spotlight was her exquisite Bulgari jewellery, especially a necklace worth INR100-120 million.

For the event, Priyanka Chopra wore a customised version of Rahul Mishra’s Himadri lehenga from the brand’s Festive Couture 2023 collection.

The outfit had fine resham embroidery on ivory organza with delicate mountain flower designs. She wore a structured corset blouse with colorful floral embroidery, paired with a layered skirt decorated with sequins.

While her outfit was nothing short of a masterpiece, it was her jewellery that turned heads. Priyanka Chopra accessorized her ensemble with opulent Bulgari pieces, including a stunning pink gold diamond necklace, the forever bracelet and ring, and the Serpenti Viper bracelet and ring.

The showstopper of her look was the dazzling necklace, estimated to cost between INR100-120 million, making it one of the most expensive pieces worn during the wedding celebrations.

Siddharth Chopra’s wedding has been a grand affair, with each function bringing together family, love, and luxury.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra’s husband American singer Nick Jonas made a surprising entry at the Bollywood actress’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities in Mumbai.

The couple arrived at the venue in their luxury car as they both twinned in blue ethnic outfits.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also posed for the photographers at the reception of the venue.

Videos from the event showed the Bollywood actress posing alongside her husband.

One such video has gone viral in which the journalists can be heard calling Nick Jonas, ‘Nicku’.

The viral video showed Priyanka Chopra bursting into laughter after hearing the new nickname for her husband who is called ‘jiju’ by the Bollywood actress’s fans.

It is to be noted here that Priyanka Chopra and American musician Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies in Jodhpur.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022, as announced in their joint statement on social media.