Priyanka Chopra recalls being called ‘Plastic Chopra’ after nose job

In her first memoir ‘Unfinished’, global icon Priyanka Chopra opened up about her ordeal following the failed nose job.

The awe-inspiring journey of Chopra from being a supermodel, to ‘Miss World’, Bollywood superstar, singer, columnist and now a global icon with some breathtaking performances in both industries, is undoubtedly the graph for many to draw inspiration from.

However, the influence and status have not been easier for the ‘Matrix’ star to achieve, as noted in her memoir by the diva. Among the several facts penned by Chopra which made ‘Unfinished’ land in headlines, was the excerpt of her ordeal which followed the failed nose job of Chopra.

“I was having trouble breathing. This is a problem someone with asthma can’t ignore,” Chopra revealed in her book. “I ended up seeing a doctor recommended by a family friend, who discovered a polyp in my nasal cavity that would need to be surgically removed.”

Chopra in her writing noted that the doctor ‘accidentally’ shaved the bridge of her nose while shaving the polyp.

“When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me anymore,” she wrote further.

Moreover, Chopra recalled being called ‘Plastic Chopra’ by the media people and how it cost the actor her self-esteem for life.

“I didn’t think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow. Let’s just call it out right now. I remember the media giving me the nickname ‘Plastic Chopra’ after my surgery,” read the piece.

Later Priyanka Chopra had to fix the failed nose job via polypectomy.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming series ‘Citadel’ for streamer ‘Amazon Prime Video’. The Russo Brothers series also features Richard Madden, the Scottish actor known for his performances in ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Eternals’. She also has ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’ and Farhan Akhtar’s girls’ road-trip movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in the pipeline.

On the personal end, Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January this year.

