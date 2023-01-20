Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie debuts on magazine cover

Malti Marie, a year-old daughter of Bollywood A-lister Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas, made her cover debut with mom.

The actor who has been very private regarding the birth of her daughter via surrogacy and did not share many intimate details for a whole year has now shot her first-ever collaboration with the toddler, for the cover of British Vogue’s February 2023 issue.

“Another one of our many firsts together… #MM 👶🏻❤️,” the ‘Matrix’ star wrote on social media while sharing a sneak peek of the cover shoot.

While speaking to the publication for the cover, Chopra got honest about her health complications and tough times during the birth of Malti Marie.

She said, “I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand.”

She added, “I didn’t know if she would make it or not.”

“I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her.”

Chopra also spoke about surrogacy and revealed she had medical complications, due to which she was unable to carry a baby.

“This was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months,” she detailed.

To note, Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in 2018, and the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January last year, as announced in their joint statement on social media.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming series ‘Citadel’ with the Russo brothers, for streamer ‘Amazon Prime Video’.

In the kitty, she also has Hollywood dramedy ‘Love Again’, ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’ and Farhan Akhtar’s girls’ road-trip movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

