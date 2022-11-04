Priyanka Chopra Miss World win was ‘rigged’; claims former Miss Barbados

Miss Barbados 2000 and Miss World contender, Leilani McConney has alleged that Priyanka Chopra’s iconic win in the pageant was ‘rigged’.

Former beauty queen and now a YouTuber, MCConney took the internet by storm on Thursday as she claimed that the global pageant was ‘favourable’ to Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and lead to her victory.

In one of her videos, McConney was going through the recent Miss USA 2022 ‘rigged’ controversy when she made the surprising revelations of the pageant at her time as well. She said, “I literally went through the same thing at Miss World.”

“I was Miss Barbados, and the year I went, Miss India won. Mind you, Miss India had won the previous year (Yukta Mookhey),” the beauty queen detailed.

In a series of shocking allegations, McConney revealed, “Apparently, she [Priyanka Chopra] was using some skin tone cream, to even out her skin tone and it was splotchy. I did not say it was a bleaching cream, it was a skin-tone cream.”

“It didn’t work, her skin was blotchy so she did not want to remove her sarong. So during the actual judgement, she is actually in a dress.”

She went on to mention, “My only problem with Priyanka is that getting to know her in the pageant, she was just unlikeable. And she is Meghan Markle’s best friend so go figure.”

To note, the Bollywood diva emerged as a winner of Miss World in 2000 at the age of 18 and then there was no turning back. Chopra made her way to the cinema soon after the pageant victory and starred in a Tamil movie ‘Thamizan’. The following year, the now global icon made her Bollywood debut and did a breakthrough role in ‘Andaaz’, followed by a five-title year in 2003.

Today, Chopra is one of the most acclaimed actors of Bollywood in addition to credits in Hollywood. She is a successful singer, producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur.

On the personal front, she got married to American singer Nick Jonas, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl Malti Marie earlier this year.

