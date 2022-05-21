Priyanka Chopra shows off swanky gift from husband Nick Jonas

Bollywood’s ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra flaunts her new gift, a customized car from husband Nick Jonas in the recent click.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned to the photo and video sharing application Instagram, Saturday, to show off her cool new ride received from her doting husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

“Now that’s a ride🔥… thank you @nickjonas ❤️🥰always helping me with my cool quotient,” read the caption on the picture which sees the ‘Quantico’ actor in the driving seat of a swanky all-terrain vehicle (ATV) reading ‘Mrs. Jonas’ on the side.

She also branded Nick Jonas as ‘Best Husband Ever’ in one of the hashtags on the post.

On the acting front, the actor is currently tied up with the shoot of her upcoming series ‘Citadel’ for streamer ‘Amazon Prime Video’. The show also features Richard Madden, the Scottish actor known for his performances in ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Eternals’.

The action-packed spy series is created by Patrick Moran and the popular director duo Russo Brothers.

Priyanka Chopra regularly treats her fans to BTS snippets from sets of ‘Citadel’. Earlier this week, she posted a selfie with the bruised face, asking, “Did u have a tough day at work as well?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In other news, the power couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January this year and brought their baby girl, Malti Marie home earlier this month, after a 100-days long stay in NICU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Comments