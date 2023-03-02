Priyanka Chopra speaks up on not living ‘rockstar’ life

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about her disastrous music career and recalled watching her singer-husband Nick Jonas perform in concert while her being on stage.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas released her first song “In My City” in 2012. She collaborated with singer Pitbull and later paired herself up with Pitbull for “Exotic“.

The actor said her music career lasted for “two seconds” because of travelling for shows and adjusting lifestyle.

“It’s insane what musicians do,” she said in an interview. “I don’t know how they do it… tour life is really crazy. It’s so hectic. You have late nights, early mornings, you’re traveling to a different city every day and you do it for three months. That’s why my music career lasted two seconds. I was not meant to do that. This rockstar life is… I admire it tremendously.”

The celebrity added, “It’s definitely not for the weak-hearted, the tour wife thing, it was the first time I was doing it for the Happiness Begins Tour and it was fun. I love, love, love them on stage. They’re an incredible experience when you watch them live and I don’t get enough of it.”

Priyanka Chopra said she is any other person who has spent a lot of time investing in things that were just not working. She added that she stayed and stayed but eventually made a decision.

“Like, when I take my music, for example, I stayed to try it, but I had to recognise when it was not living up to my standards. I knew that it was futile to spend more time there and that’s important to understand,” she said.

