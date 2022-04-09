Priyanka Chopra urges world leaders to help refugees amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Bollywood/Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has urged global leaders to aid refugees amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. She voiced her request in a video message shared over Instagram.

The Quantico star on Saturday, made an appeal to global leaders, urging them to help refugees and children in Eastern Europe including Ukraine.

She termed the current crisis as ‘the largest refugee crisis we have seen as human beings.’ It is ‘one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War 2’ she added.

The Bajirao Mastani actress added “To give you the context in total two million children have been forced to leave everything behind in search of safety in neighbouring countries. Together with the 2.5 million children internally displaced inside Ukraine. It’s one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War 2. These numbers are staggering. So much trauma for so many young lives which will forever be carved into their memories. None of these children will ever be the same again after what they have seen and what they have experienced.”

Priyanka Chopra added “So the leaders of the UK, Germany, Japan, Norway, Australia when you meet to decide how much funding you will give to support humanitarian aid, will you stand up for refugees everywhere? Will you contribute the billions that they need? I’m asking everyone who sees this video to please amplify this call. Post yourself, share a video from an activist or share this video, so that our leaders know we need the world to stand up and support refugees. This is the largest refugee crisis we have seen as human beings.”

She captioned her post “World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the world to ensure that they get the support they need now. We can’t just stand by and watch. It’s gone on too long!”

