Priyanka Gandhi slams Israel over ‘cold-blooded murder’ of Palestinians

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said the “cold-blooded” murder of over 400 innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza by the Israeli government shows that humanity means nothing to them.

“The cold-blooded murder of over 400 innocent civilians including 130 children by the Israeli government, shows that humanity means nothing to them. Their actions reflect an inherent weakness and inability to face their own truth”, Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

The Congress MP said, “Whether Western powers choose to recognize this or to acknowledge their collusion in the genocide of the Palestinian people or not, all citizens of the world who have a conscience (including many Israelis), see it”.

The more criminally the Israeli government acts, the more they reveal themselves for the cowards they truly are, Priyanka Gandhi added.

“On the other hand, the bravery of the Palestinian people prevails. They have endured unimaginable suffering yet their spirit remains resilient and unwavering”, she further said.

A day earlier, Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza and killed more than 400 people, Palestinian health authorities said on Tuesday, in an onslaught that ended weeks of relative calm after talks to secure a permanent ceasefire stalled.

Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas each accused the other of breaching the truce, which had broadly held since January, offering respite from war for the 2.3 million inhabitants of Gaza, where most buildings have been reduced to rubble.

Hamas, which still holds 59 of the 250 or so hostages Israel says the group seized in its October 7, 2023 attack, accused Israel of jeopardising efforts by mediators to negotiate a permanent deal to end the fighting, but the group made no threat of retaliation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier he ordered strikes because Hamas had rejected proposals to secure a ceasefire extension, and pledged to step up military action.

The strikes hit houses and tent encampments from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip, and Israeli tanks shelled from across the border line, witnesses said.