Priyantha Kumara lynching: Court records statements of 17 witnesses

LAHORE: An Anti-terrorism court (ATC) has recorded statements of 17 more witnesses in the Priyantha Kumara lynching case, ARY News reported.

During the hearing of the Sialkot tragedy case by a special court at Kot Lakhpat prison, seventeen witnesses recorded their statements in the case, while the hearing was adjourned till tomorrow.

It may be noted that the prosecution has submitted two separate challans in the case. The trial of nine juveniles in the case is being conducted seperately.

ATC has indicted 89 suspects, while the suspects denied their involvement in the lynching of the Sri Lankan national.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-terrorism court (ATC) initiated the Sialkot lynching incident’s trial at Kot Lakhpat Jail in early March and judge Natasha Naseem led the proceedings into the case.

Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan national, was lynched by a mob of workers at a factory on December 3, where he was working as manager.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against hundreds of unidentified men, including workers of the factory.

