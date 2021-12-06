Priyantha Kumara lynching: SL satisfied over Pakistan’s timely action

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Mohan Wijewickrama on Monday lauded timely action of Pakistan government in Sialkot lynching case, ARY News reported.

This he said after receiving condolences from a delegation of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Arshad Dad over the brutal killing of Priyantha Kumara, who was brutally lynched by a mob in Sialkot on Friday.

Terming the incident as a sad incident, Arshad Dad said that the Pakistani nation and government stand firmly united with SL and the family of the deceased.

The PTI leader also condemned the incident and ensured the SL embassy of the provision of justice.

Read more: SIALKOT INCIDENT: BODY OF PRIYANTHA KUMARA FLOWN TO SRI LANKA

Talking to the media Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Mohan Wijevickrama expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by Islamabad into the killing of their national.

“The government of Pakistan took timely action into the incident,”, he added.

Replying to a question, Wijevikrama ruled out any disturbance of the bilateral ties between both the countries in the wake of the Sialkot incident and added that Colombo and Islamabad enjoying friendly relations.

