Rs. 40,000 Premium Prize Bond Draw Date & City Announced
- By Web Desk -
- Dec 06, 2025
The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has announced the date for the Rs. 40,000 Premium Prize Bond draw.
The CDNS confirming that the highly anticipated event will take place on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.
This draw will mark the conclusion of the 2025 schedule for the premium category, capping off another year of significant interest in the National Savings prize bond scheme.
The CDNS has chosen Sialkot as the venue for this quarter’s balloting, where winners of the Rs. 40,000 denomination prize bond will be selected.
In the event of any unforeseen public holidays, authorities have clarified that the draw will take place on the subsequent working day.
Here is the full schedule for the Rs. 40,000 Premium Prize Bonds for the current year, 2025.
|Date
|Day
|City of Draw
|10-03-2025
|Monday
|Quetta
|10-06-2025
|Tuesday
|Hyderabad
|10-09-2025
|Wednesday
|Peshawar
|10-12-2025
|Wednesday
|Sialkot
Full National Prize Bond (NPB) 2025 Draw Schedule
The CDNS has also published the comprehensive breakdown of the National Prize Bond (NPB) draws that took place earlier this year, from January to November 2025. This list covers denominations of Rs. 1,500, Rs. 750, Rs. 200, and Rs. 100.
|Date
|Day
|Rs. 1,500
|Rs. 750
|Rs. 200
|Rs. 100
|City
|15-01-2025
|Wednesday
|–
|Yes
|–
|–
|Karachi
|17-02-2025
|Monday
|Yes
|–
|–
|–
|Multan
|17-02-2025
|Monday
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Rawalpindi
|17-03-2025
|Monday
|–
|–
|Yes
|–
|Faisalabad
|15-04-2025
|Tuesday
|–
|Yes
|–
|–
|Peshawar
|15-05-2025
|Thursday
|Yes
|–
|–
|–
|Karachi
|15-05-2025
|Thursday
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Sialkot
|16-06-2025
|Monday
|–
|–
|Yes
|–
|Quetta
|15-07-2025
|Tuesday
|–
|Yes
|–
|–
|Rawalpindi
|15-08-2025
|Friday
|Yes
|–
|–
|–
|Faisalabad
|15-08-2025
|Friday
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Lahore
|15-09-2025
|Monday
|–
|–
|Yes
|–
|Multan
|15-10-2025
|Wednesday
|–
|Yes
|–
|–
|Muzaffarabad
|17-11-2025
|Monday
|Yes
|–
|–
|–
|Rawalpindi
|17-11-2025
|Monday
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Hyderabad
The Government of Pakistan’s Central Directorate of National Savings issued this schedule on October 31, 2024.