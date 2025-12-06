Rs. 40,000 Premium Prize Bond Draw Date & City Announced

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has announced the date for the Rs. 40,000 Premium Prize Bond draw.

The CDNS confirming that the highly anticipated event will take place on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

This draw will mark the conclusion of the 2025 schedule for the premium category, capping off another year of significant interest in the National Savings prize bond scheme.

The CDNS has chosen Sialkot as the venue for this quarter’s balloting, where winners of the Rs. 40,000 denomination prize bond will be selected.

In the event of any unforeseen public holidays, authorities have clarified that the draw will take place on the subsequent working day.

Here is the full schedule for the Rs. 40,000 Premium Prize Bonds for the current year, 2025.

Date Day City of Draw 10-03-2025 Monday Quetta 10-06-2025 Tuesday Hyderabad 10-09-2025 Wednesday Peshawar 10-12-2025 Wednesday Sialkot

Full National Prize Bond (NPB) 2025 Draw Schedule

The CDNS has also published the comprehensive breakdown of the National Prize Bond (NPB) draws that took place earlier this year, from January to November 2025. This list covers denominations of Rs. 1,500, Rs. 750, Rs. 200, and Rs. 100.

Date Day Rs. 1,500 Rs. 750 Rs. 200 Rs. 100 City 15-01-2025 Wednesday – Yes – – Karachi 17-02-2025 Monday Yes – – – Multan 17-02-2025 Monday – – – Yes Rawalpindi 17-03-2025 Monday – – Yes – Faisalabad 15-04-2025 Tuesday – Yes – – Peshawar 15-05-2025 Thursday Yes – – – Karachi 15-05-2025 Thursday – – – Yes Sialkot 16-06-2025 Monday – – Yes – Quetta 15-07-2025 Tuesday – Yes – – Rawalpindi 15-08-2025 Friday Yes – – – Faisalabad 15-08-2025 Friday – – – Yes Lahore 15-09-2025 Monday – – Yes – Multan 15-10-2025 Wednesday – Yes – – Muzaffarabad 17-11-2025 Monday Yes – – – Rawalpindi 17-11-2025 Monday – – – Yes Hyderabad