Rs. 1500 prize bond winners for February 17, 2026

LAHORE: The National Savings has announced the results of the Rs.1,500 prize bond draw, held at the National Savings Centre.

According to officials, the first prize of Rs3,000,000 was awarded to bond number 429148.

Three second prizes of Rs1,000,000 each were won by bond numbers 430347, 591133 and 628300.

In addition, 1,696 bond holders secured the third prize of Rs18,500 each.

The complete list for the Rs. 1500 bond numbers has yet to be released. It will be made available on the official website of the National Savings website once the results are fully compiled and published.

Separately, the National Saving Division has also issued the schedule for the 2026 draws, covering both regular national and premium bonds.

Under existing rules, all Pakistani citizens are eligible to purchase prize bonds from State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) offices, authorised branches of commercial banks and National Savings Centres, subject to submitting an application along with a copy of a valid CNIC.

Prize money can be claimed at any SBP-BSC field office, designated commercial bank branch or National Savings Centre after completing the prescribed claim form.

According to the State Bank, the first prize carries a cash award of Rs3 million, while three second prizes of Rs1 million each will also be awarded.