Next prize bond draw to be held on THIS date

The citizens of Pakistan used to buy Prize Bonds for decades, hoping to win big cash prizes, despite very low chances of winning the mega cash prize. Some of them try their luck for a mega cash prize, while others see it as a safe way to save or invest money as a government-regulated scheme.

The Prize Bonds, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and National Savings, don’t earn interest but offer the chance to win significant cash rewards.

The prize bond 2024 list shows that the first draw is set as the month of March starts whereas the fourth draw for a Rs. 200 prize bond, is scheduled for March 15 in Muzaffarabad.

Moreover, the first draws in these categories, two draws for premium prize bonds equal to Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 40,000—are set for March 11.

The prize bonds valuing Rs100, Rs750, and Rs1,500 were drawn in January and February 2024, respectively.

Prize bonds have long been recognized as a secure method of investment in Pakistan. These bearer bonds, effectively government-backed lotteries, are managed by the National Savings Division, under the aegis of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).