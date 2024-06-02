Prize Bond Schedule 2024: Check complete draw dates and details here

The Prize Bond draw schedule for 2024 is ready for citizens who are passionate about winning today’s prize bond balloting.

Winners can obtain their winning cash prizes from the State Bank of Pakistan and the National Bank of Pakistan. Every 4 months, National Saving division holds a prize bond draw of different prizes.

The Prize Bond Schedule for the year 2024 spans from January 1st to December 15th, encompassing denominations of PKR 100, 200, 750, 1500, 7500, 15000, and 40000 Premium Prize Bonds. This initiative by the government aims to cater to the common populace, offering comprehensive information for those interested or involved in the prize bond scheme.

The complete draw list of 2024 is listed below.

The security and reliability of prize bonds as an investment vehicle in Pakistan are widely acknowledged, with bonds of varying denominations easily exchangeable for cash.