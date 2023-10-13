Pro-Palestine rallies to be held across Pakistan today

Pakistan is to observe a nationwide protest today against Israeli cruel and inhumane acts and express unity with the innocent people of Palestine, ARY News reported on Friday.

After Namaz-e-Jumma prayers, the rallies will take place in different localities across Pakistan to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman announced to observe “Youm-e-Toofan Al Aqsa” today to support the rights of the innocent Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Maulana Fazl said that the Mufti Mehmood Conference – which is going to be held today [Oct 13] – will be turned into a major public rally to support the Palestinian cause and express solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters.

He criticized Israel’s inhumane act on Palestine civilians and asserted that the United States and Europe are mere spectators to the distressing sight of human rights violence in the region.

He added that these Western powers are supporting the one who is currently violating basic human rights.

Earlier to this, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Islamabad Chapter Spokesperson Mufti Shafi-ur-Rehman said that the workers and supporters would assemble at the Aabpara Chowk after Juma prayer.

He informed that the district, provincial, and central leaders would address the participants highlighting the historical perspective of emotional attachment between the two brotherly nations.

In this regard, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan would take a rally from Asna Ashri Masjid and Imam Bargah after Juma prayer and it would culminate at China Chowk.

Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani has urged all political and religious parties, as well as the general public, to observe this Friday as ‘Unity Day for Palestine’ and ‘Freedom for Al-Quds Day.’

He emphasized that the day should not only be a show of solidarity but also an opportunity to raise prayers for the oppressed Palestinian people.