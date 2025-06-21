Two activists from the group Palestine Action infiltrated RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire late on 18 June, damaging two military aircraft in protest of UK support for Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Entering the base on electric scooters, the pair sprayed red paint into the engines of Airbus Voyager refuelling jets and used crowbars to cause further damage before escaping. A video released by the group shows the incident and has raised major security concerns.

RAF Brize Norton, the UK’s largest air force base, plays a key role in military operations, including flights to the Middle East. The activists claimed the attack was a response to UK-backed air operations supporting Israel, accusing the government of “facilitating genocide.”

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the breach and is cooperating with Thames Valley Police and MoD Police in the ongoing investigation. Politicians across parties, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, condemned the act, calling it “disgraceful.”

Security analysts called the incident a major embarrassment, questioning how intruders penetrated such a high-security site. No arrests have yet been made. The event has intensified scrutiny over base security and growing civil disobedience linked to the Gaza conflict.

It is important to note here that Israeli fire killed at least 44 Palestinians in Gaza on Friday, many of whom had been trying to get food, local officials said, while the United Nations’ children’s agency warned of a looming man-made drought in the enclave as its water systems collapse.

At least 25 people awaiting aid trucks were killed by Israeli fire south of Netzarim in central Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run local health authority said.

Asked by Reuters about the incident, the Israel Defense Force said its troops had fired warning shots at suspected men who advanced in a crowd towards them.

An Israeli aircraft then “struck and eliminated the suspects”, it said in a statement, adding that it was aware of others being hurt in the incident and was conducting a review.