Pro-Tareen group MPA booked for ‘harassing’ woman

LAHORE: The Lahore police on Thursday registered a case against pro-Jahangir Tareen group MPA Khurram Laghari for allegedly harassing and blackmailing a woman, ARY News reported.

A case was registered in Defence police station in Lahore on a woman’s complaint.

The woman in its FIR has alleged that MPA Khurram Laghari entered her house forcefully, resorted to aerial firing, and threatened her.

She further maintained in FIR that Laghari was forcing her to maintain an illicit relationship and also took her signature on nikah papers forcefully.

“Khurram entered my house and opened firing as I had raised the issue with her father Chunnu Khan Laghari,” she said in FIR.

According to police, further investigation against MPA is underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Sardar Khurram Khan Leghari had resigned from the post of special assistant to Chief Minister Punjab last year in October.

Back in April 2020, the Punjab government had removed Khurram Khan Leghari from the post of special assistant to the chief minister on food.