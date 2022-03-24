Probe begins over social media campaign against army, judiciary

ISLAMABAD: Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a probe into a social media campaign against judiciary and Pakistan Army, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the FIA has launched a probe after receiving directives from interior minister. “The FIA cybercrime wing officials were summoned yesterday despite a public holiday,” they said and added, “Pages spreading hatred and abusive content on social media are scrutinized.”

The sources said that the total number of pages involved in the entire episode is being determined and strict action will be taken against those found involved in social media campaign against judiciary and Pakistan Army.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday took notice of a smear campaign being run against state institutions and their heads on social media, ARY News reported, citing informed sources.

Chairing a meeting of party leaders, the prime minister directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against elements behind the campaign.

The sources said a report on the matter was presented to the premier, adding people who launched the vilification campaign on social media using PTI pictures have been identified.

The prime minister instructed the FIA to take legal action against all those behind the campaign.

