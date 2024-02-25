Probe completed into a delay in licenses issuance to new airlines

ISLAMABAD: A committee formed by the Ministry of Aviation completed the investigation over the non-issuance of licenses to new airlines in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a two-member committee interrogated civil aviation officers regarding the delay in issuing licenses to new airlines. The officers of the Air Transport Department appeared before the committee and submitted replies to different queries.

According to the sources, questions were asked to Director Usman Gul on the two-year delay in the issuance of licenses to the airline while Deputy Director Licensing and Economic Oversight was also investigated.

The sources said that the investigation team will submit the fact-finding report to the aviation secretary on Monday. It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Aviation had formed an inquiry committee against the CAA officers after deciding to investigate the non-issue of licenses to new airlines for many years.