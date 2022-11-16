‘Probe into Arhsad Sharif’s killing to be completed within three weeks’

NAIROBI: Director Investigation in Kenya Emmanuel Lagat has asserted that probe into killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif would be completed within three weeks, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News anchor Iqrar-ul-Hassan, Director Investigation Emmanuel Lagat revealed that the laptop and smartphone of Arshad Sharif were missing since the incident took place.

“Apart from four police officers, some accused were also identified from the spot,” the Director Investigation added.

Meanwhile, former GSU trainer and security expert George Musamali claimed that General Service Unit – a paramilitary wing in the Kenya Police Service – may be involved in the killing of the slain journalist.

Musamali further said in order to summon General Service Unit for investigation, they required permission from the President and the Commander. He added that it seems the murder was planned elsewhere and the killing took place in Kenya.

Earlier on November 12, an ARY News team led by anchorperson Iqrarul Hasan found 3 bullet shells from the crime scene where renowned journalist Arshad Sharif was murdered.

The ARY News investigation team has reached Magadi, where Arshad Sharif was murdered. The team led by Iqrarul Hassan found bullet shells from the crime scene which they handed over to Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

ARY News anchor and Sar-e-Aam host Iqarul Hasan also examined the site where Arshad Sharif was murdered on October 23.

During the visit, the team gathered some facts which are completely different from the information given by the Kenyan police.

According to ARY News team, there are bullet marks on both sides of Sharif’s vehicle, which suggests that the bullets were fired from two sides and at close range.

The team revealed that neither the crime scene was protected nor sufficient evidence was collected from the site.

A day earlier, it was reported that a two-member inquiry team reached United Arab Emirates (UAE) to investigate the killing of senior journalist.

According to details, two-member inquiry team – which comprises an official each from the Intelligence Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) – has reached UAE to investigate the killing.

Sources told ARY News that the team will investigate the matter of the journalist’s arrival in Dubai. It will investigate the slain journalist’s meetups in the Arab country, they added.

The investigation team will also visit Sharif’s residence in the UAE, sources said, adding that it will also examine the reasons why Arshad left the country.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

