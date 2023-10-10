Probe into Avastin injection case partially complete

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said Tuesday that the probe into the Avastin injection case was completed by 90%, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News, Dr Javed Akram said that the probe committee forwarded its report to the Punjab caretaker chief minister (CM).

“Five drug inspectors have been arrested so far and a new five-member committee comprising ophthalmologists was constituted. The committee will devise SOPs for the use of Avastin eye injection. The patients were affected due to the wrong usage of the eye injection,” said Akram.

Yesterday, it emerged that attempts are being made to prevent the accused doctors and the hospital administration from facing action in the Avastin injection case.

Despite spending two weeks, the investigators failed to conclude their probe.

Earlier in the month, the Punjab Primary Healthcare Department had suspended 11 more drug inspectors and deputy drug controllers following the vision impairment cases due to the substandard Avastin injection.

The Punjab Primary Healthcare Department issued a notification regarding the suspension orders for 11 more drug inspectors. Overall 22 drug inspectors were suspended after vision impairment cases due to the substandard Avastin injection.

The suspended inspectors include Imran Khalid, Rao Imran Zafar, Saira, Zafar Iqbal, Sabehur Rehman Hashmi, Saddam Hussain, Shelokh Anwar, Hammad Hassan and Khaleeq Anwar.

The inspectors were directed to report back to the P&SHD Lahore with immediate effect.