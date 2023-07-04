Probe launched into illegal clearance of goods amid import ban

A probe has been launched by the higher authorities after the revelations of illegal clearance of goods worth billions amid the import ban, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

An investigation has been launched for neglecting the financial instruments of the Pakistan Single Window (PSW). It was learnt that clearance was given illegally for items worth billions despite the strict import ban in the country.

Sources told ARY News that a three-member probe committee was formed which will be headed by DG Reforms and Automation. Sources said that importers managed to clear goods without the tagging of electronic import forms.

The illegal clearance of items worth billions continued for one year without the PSW instrument despite the regulation of getting mandatory financial instruments from banks for goods’ declaration.

The higher authorities directed the Director Reforms and Automation of Customs House Karachi to provide relevant records to the probe committee. PSW CEO has also been ordered to give the records to the investigation team.

The probe team was tasked to submit its report to the higher authorities in four weeks.

In June, the federal government had lifted the ban on import of raw materials, inter-mediatory goods, industrial equipment, and foreign grants in aid projects.

The central bank had issued a circular to end all restrictions on imports in order to fulfil another IMF condition.

The federal government had granted permission to banks for providing remittances to release more than 6,000 containers. The SBP stated in the circular that remittances will be provided for all imports after the enforcement of the latest order.

The authorised dealers were given instructions to provide remittances following the recommendations of the stakeholders, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) spokesperson.