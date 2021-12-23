Body formed to probe man’s killing in Korangi police encounter

KARACHI: Karachi police on Thursday formed an investigation team to probe the killing of a citizen, Wasif Riaz, during a police encounter in Korangi area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

CCPO Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas formed the probe body to be led by SSP East Qamar Raza Jaskani along with SSP Investigation East and SP Landhi as its members.

Two investigation officers from Preedy and Shah Latif police stations will also be part of the committee, the AIG Karachi Imran Yaqoob said.

He said that the team would carry out a transparent probe into the entire episode and will submit a report to him. “The investigation team could take help from any team in Karachi,” they said.

A video of a police encounter in Korangi has previously emerged, proving that cops killed an innocent man in a crossfire with muggers and later termed him their accomplice.

The video shows that two suspects were trying to snatch a motorcycle in the Korangi area when the victim disembarked a bus. He could be seen moving towards his home when an encounter ensued between the muggers and the police.

The cops exchanged fire with the suspects who were able to flee the scene, however, the man was gunned down in the entire episode.

The police later declared him an accomplice of the suspects, resulting in a furious response from his family members and others who staged a sit-in against the killing outside the Korangi Industrial Area police station.

A later probe found that the four cops-members of the anti-street cell- manipulated the entire incident to declare an innocent man as a mugger and were later put behind the bars for their actions. The SHO of the Korangi Industrial Area was also suspended for not dealing with the matter in an efficient way.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!