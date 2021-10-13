Process to appoint new ISI DG has begun after consultation: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday has said that the process of appointing new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director-general (DG) has begun, ARY News reported.

“Consultation between PM and COAS over appointment of new ISI DG has been completed and the process has begun,” Fawad Chaudhry said in his tweet on Wednesday.

وزیر اعظم اور آرمی چیف کے درمیان نئے DG ISI کی تقرری پر مشاورت کا عمل مکمل ہو چکا ہے اور نئ تقرری کا پراسس شروع ہو چکا ہے، ایک بار پھر سول اور فوجی قیادت نے یہ ثابت کیا ہے کہ ملک کے استحکام، سالمیت اور ترقی کیلئے تمام ادارے متحد اور یکساں ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 13, 2021

He said that the state institutions are united for the sake of country’s progress and prosperity.

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had said that Pakistan’s current military and civilian leadership enjoy cordial relations and the matter of appointment of Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) would be resolved amicably.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the PM took the cabinet into confidence over the issue and assured them that the matter will be resolved amicably.

He was of the view that the current civilian leadership enjoys “ideal relations” with the military top brass and both are fully aware of their responsibilities over this matter of utmost importance.