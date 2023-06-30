Producers gift Kartik Aaryan a new car for every box-office hit

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s latest film Satyaprem Ki Katha hit theatres on Thursday. During a recent interview, Kiara poked fun at Kartik by mentioning that his producers have a tradition of gifting him a car whenever his movies become successful.

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Kiara hilariously pointed at Kartik’s T-shirt, which had a car print on it and said, “That’s a sign. Because you know right, whenever Kartik’s film is a blockbuster, his producers gift him a car.” Kartik’s reply left the interviewer in splits. He said, “That’s why my name is Car-tik.”

Talking about the gift, Kartik said that Bhushan had gifted him a car after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Further looking at the car print on his T-shirt, Kartik said, “I hope I get this car after the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha.”

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and dropped pictures of his new car – McLaren GT. The car, which approximately costs Rs 4.7 crore, was gifted to him by Bhushan Kumar.

Talking about the gift, Bhushan Kumar had said, “His dedication to each project is commendable. This sports car is a token of appreciation for his hard work and grit. We instill confidence in him, and we aim to strengthen this collaboration in the future.”