Production order non-compliance: Gillani sends issue to Senate committee

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani on Saturday lamented that the orders of the house are not being implemented.

Gillani in his ruling over non-production of PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry said that the production order was issued for Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, but his order has not been complied.

The Senate chairman sent the issue of non-compliance of production order to the privilege committee.

“The order of this house is not being implemented. This disgrace of parliamentary powers could not be allowed,” Gillani said. “The parliamentary authority has been challenged with non-compliance of the production order,” Senate chairman said.

JUI Senator Kamran Murtaza speaking at the floor of the house, questioned forwarding non-compliance of Chairman Senate’s orders to the privilege committee. “Who will issue production orders if the chairman senate arrested,” he asked.

“How can we resolve public issues when we could not solve our own problems,” Kamran Murtaza asked.