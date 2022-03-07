Prof Atta ur Rahman to lead PM’s advisory council on scholarships

KARACHI: Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology Prof Dr Atta ur Rahman has been appointed as the head of PM’s advisory council on scholarships, ARY NEWS reported.

The appointment was notified by the federal ministry for education and professional training. Prof Dr. Atta ur Rahman will supervise the disbursement of educational scholarships worth over Rs5 billion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in January this year announced that his government will soon introduce 6 million scholarships to the tune of Rs47 billion to support the students hailing from lower-income classes.

The prime minister announced this while answering questions from the general public live on air during a programme called “Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam, Aap Kay Saath”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has reserved Rs47 billion for six million educational scholarships to be awarded on merit to students, the PM said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had later launched a portal to exclusively register complaints related to educational scholarships.

Linked with the Prime Minister Citizen Portal, the facility would help scholarship-holders to register their complaints regarding the problems faced by them.

