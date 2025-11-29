The Downward Pull: How Rivalry Can Hold Us Back

Competition is supposed to push us forward at least, that’s what we’re taught. Work harder, try again, improve yourself. And yes, sometimes it really does that. But there’s a different form of rivalry that doesn’t motivate anyone. It quietly nudges people toward pulling others down instead of trying to climb up themselves.

If you look around whether in media circles, universities, offices, or even small creative spaces you’ll notice this pattern. The moment one person starts doing well, everyone else suddenly becomes uncomfortable. It’s not that they dislike success; it’s that they fear it. They fear there’s only a tiny amount of victory to go around and that someone else’s achievement might shrink their chances.

And when that fear settles in, the behavior changes. People start throwing small jabs that sound harmless but sting. They question someone’s progress behind their back. They spread little doubts nothing too obvious, but enough to slow another person down. It’s subtle, but it’s real.

Social media has simply made this easier. Now, you don’t need to whisper; you just post. Negativity spreads faster than good news, and it often comes from people who aren’t moving in any direction themselves. Bringing someone down becomes a distraction from looking inward.

The harm goes beyond individuals. It affects the pace of the whole society. You can’t expect progress when people are more concerned about blocking others than improving their own work. Growth requires generosity not financial generosity, but the generosity of space, of encouragement, of allowing others to succeed without feeling threatened.

The competition itself isn’t the enemy. It’s the mindset that tells us someone else’s rise automatically means our fall. That kind of thinking turns creativity into rivalry and inspiration into jealousy. It forces people to play defense instead of pushing forward.

If we really want to move ahead, as a community and as a country, we need to rethink what success means. It doesn’t have to be a race where one person wins and everyone else loses. It can be a collective rise, where people feel motivated by others’ achievements instead of shaken by them.

Celebrate others, even when you’re struggling. Keep improving your own path without blocking someone else’s. Success feels very different and much more fulfilling when it doesn’t come at the cost of pulling someone down.

A society grows not because one person reaches the top, but because more people are allowed to rise without someone tugging at their feet.