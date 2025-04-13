Professor Khurshid Ahmed passes away

Professor Khurshid Ahmed, a leader of Jamaat-e-Islami and a close associate of Syed Abul Ala Maududi, passed away in Leicester, United Kingdom at the age of 93.

Dr. Khurshid Ahmed was considered one of the prominent Islamic thinkers of the modern era, and a close friend of Maulana Abul Ala Maududi. He was also awarded the King Faisal Award for his services in the promotion of Islamic thought at the international level.

Dr. Khurshid Ahmed held a prominent position among the intellectual and political figures of Pakistan and the Islamic world. He was a member of the Senate of Pakistan, and held the position of Deputy Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan.

In addition to being an economic intellectual, Professor Khurshid was also the author of several books.

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, JI Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and Deputy Ameer Liaqat Baloch and others expressed grief over the demise of Professor Khurshid Ahmed.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz prayed for the elevation of the departed soul in the ranks of Jannah and the grant of patience and fortitude to the bereaved family.

He said Prof Khurshid Ahmed rendered valuable services for the promotion of Islamic economics.

“May Allah Almighty grant him a place in Jannatul Firdous,” he added.