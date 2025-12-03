Behbood Savings Certificate Profit Rate- Nov. 2025 update

ISLAMABAD: A monthly profit on Behbood Savings Certificates is offered to the investors by the National Savings Centre or Qaumi Bachat Bank, while the institution revised the profit rates in November 2025, and they are still applicable in December 2025.

The government initiated the Behbood Certificates in 2003, keeping in view the difficulties faced by widows and the elderly, as it offers a monthly profit at a reasonable rate.

These certificates are considered one of the most attractive investment categories for this group of people in Pakistan as they offer monthly profits.

In 2004, the scheme was extended to disabled persons and special minors with disability through their guardians.

The Behbood Savings Certificates are available in the denominations of Rs5,000, Rs10,000, Rs50,000, Rs 100,000, Rs500,000 and Rs1,000,000.

Investment opportunity for Single and joint investors

A single person can make a maximum investment of Rs7.5 million, while the joint investors can make an investment of Rs15 million for the period of 10 years.

Profit Rate of Behbood Savings Certificates

The government has fixed the profit rates on Behbood Savings Certificates at 12.72 percent. It means the people can earn a monthly profit of Rs 1,060 on an investment of Rs 100,000 each.

Profit on Rs2 Million Investment

If you purchase Behbood certificates worth Rs 2 million, the per-month profit will be Rs 21,200 per month.

The revised profit rate for Bahbood Saving Certificates (BSC), effective from November 4, 2025, is 12.72% per annum.

This rate was revised downwards by 24 basis points (0.24%) from the previous rate of 12.96% (or 13.44% according to some sources). The new rates apply to fresh investments made from November 4, 2025, onward.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) regularly revises profit rates to align them with market and monetary conditions. The current profit rates for several other National Savings Schemes are available on the official National Savings website.