Progress as MQM-P hands over draft of amended LG Act to PPP

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has handed over a draft of amended Sindh Local Government Act to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in what has been termed as a progress on agreement signed between the two sides for formation of a coalition government in Centre.

According to sources privy to the matter, the 150-page draft of the amended Sindh local government act is prepared in light of the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“The draft brings powers of local bodies institutes and authorities under the mayor while Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) will also be handed over to the mayor,” they said.

The sources having knowledge of the contents of the draft said that it suggested running local government system as a metropolitan corporation with mayor empowered with all financial and administrative powers.

Once agreed between the two parties, the sources said that the draft would be presented in the provincial assembly for approval.

Meanwhile, they further shared that the MQM-P’s coordination committee is also mulling over names of administrators in Karachi and Hyderabad. “The MQM-P will only agree to mayor or administrator’s slot once they are empowered under the fresh draft,” the sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that an 18-point agreement was reached between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and was named the “Charter of Rights.”

The agreement was signed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal and Khalid Magsi signed the agreement as guarantor.

Comments