‘Progress’ made in Raoof Hassan attack case

ISLAMABAD: The investigators, in a case pertaining to the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Raoof Hassan, made progress as they discovered specifics about the vehicle used by the transgenders who allegedly attacked him, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the attackers used a black Mehran car to travel to Star Market, the crime scene. The investigators have obtained Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera footage of the Safe City Project within a two-kilometer radius surrounding the crime scene.

The sources added that the investigating team is also examining footage of the private CCTV cameras. They added that the complete route of the black Mehran car is being examined while a report from the National Database Regulatory Authority is awaited.

The sources said that the number plate of the car was also unclear which made it difficult for the investigators to obtain data. The sources said that the chances of identifying the attackers’ faces are low due to heavy makeup.

According to the sources, the investigators said that victim Raoof Hassan is ‘not cooperating’ in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here Raoof Hasan, was injured in a knife attack by unidentified assailants on May 21.

The unidentified assailants – who were apparently transgender persons – attacked PTI spokesperson with a sharp blade outside a private news channel office in Islamabad, leaving him injured.

The PTI leader was leaving the premises of the private news channel after he finished recording a segment.

The assailants used a sharp blade to target the PTI leader, inflicting injuries on his face. Following the attack, the perpetrators managed to flee the scene.