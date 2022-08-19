Prohibited funding case: FIA to send another notice to Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has decided to send another notice to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the party’s prohibited funding case, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the FIA has rejected Imran Khan’s stance and decided to again sought details of the party funds and accounts, Form-1 submitted with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other relevant information.

Sources told ARY News that arrest warrants will be issued if the former premier fails to respond to three notices of the investigation agency.

The FIA has traced another five companies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sources claimed, adding that the companies are not mentioned in the returns submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan and Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR).

Sources further claimed that the companies are located in United States (US), England, Australia, Belgium and Canada. Some of these companies are shut while others are still active, they claimed, adding that the FIA has sought audit reports of the companies.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Imran Khan refused to provide details of party funds and accounts records to Federal Investigation Authority (FIA).

In a detailed reply to Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), the former premier noted that he was neither responsible nor obliged to provide information to the authority, asking the FIA to withdraw the notice in two days or face action.

