Prohibited funding case: FIA’s plea seeking cancellation of Imran Khan’s bail rejected

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) request, seeking cancellation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail in a prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

A two-member IHC bench – comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Tariq Jahangiri – heard the FIA’s request seeking cancellation bails of the former premier and Tariq Shafi.

During the hearing, the agency’s counsel told court that Imran Khan has not joined the investigation process, seeking to annul the bail granted by the banking court on February 28.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the IHC rejected the agency’s request to cancel the bail of former premier and Tariq Shafi, upholding the decision of banking court.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTIs) objections in prohibited funding case.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan heard the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s prohibited funding case. PTI had challenged the authority of show-cause notice issued by the secretary ECP Anwar Mansoor.

The ECP rejected the PTI’s request seeking a cross-examination of the scrutiny committee and the bank officers. The objections raised by the party against CEC Raja’s show-cause notice were also dismissed.

Read More: Prohibited funding case: Court accepts Imran Khan’s bail before arrest plea

It is pertinent to note here that the Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

Comments