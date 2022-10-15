Prohibited funding case: Akbar Babar’s plea to become party approved

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has approved Akbar S Babar’s request to become a party to an appeal filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in the prohibited funding case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the IHC larger bench has approved Akbar S Babar’s request to become a party in the PTI appeal against the Election Commission’s decision in the prohibited funding case.

The court, in its order, stated that it would be unjust to exclude Akbar Babar from the proceedings at this stage.

“He [Babar] has participated in the proceedings all along and he had been impleaded in various rounds of litigation, there is no justification or basis to exclude him at this stage,” the order stated.

It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in prohibited funding case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Additional Secretary General of PTI Omar Ayub challenged the verdict in the court and pleaded with the court to strike down ECP’s verdict in PTI prohibited funding case.

ECP verdict

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI had been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

