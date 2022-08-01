Prohibited funding case: ‘Verdict of all political parties should be announced together’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib said on Monday that verdicts of prohibited funding cases against all political parties should be announced together, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News programme Power Play, Farrukh Habib said that the verdicts of prohibited funding cases against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) should be announced along with PTI.

Habib criticised that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completed the scrutiny of the prohibited funding case against PTI besides reserving the verdict but it did not hear the same cases against PML-N and PPP.

He said that the Supreme Court (SC) had given its ruling that the genre of the case against the PTI was a prohibited funding case. He criticised that a media house had launched a campaign against the PTI and termed the prohibited funding case as the foreign funding case.

The PTI leader said that they demanded to avoid discriminative action against the PTI.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘prohibited’ funding case tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to the statement issued by the electoral watchdog, the long-awaited verdict in the PTI prohibited’ funding case will be issued tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10:00 am.

According to the ECP website, a three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi will preside over the hearing scheduled for tomorrow.

The development comes days after the ruling alliance, comprising members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, PPP, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, urged ECP to release the verdict in the case.

