Prohibited funding: Federal cabinet unlikely to send reference against PTI

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is unlikely to send a reference against PTI and its chairman Imran Khan today after the ECP report said that the party has received prohibited funding, ARY NEWS reported.

The federal cabinet which will meet today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be take up the issue of the prohibited funding decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The sources however said that the cabinet will not take any decision on sending the reference to the Supreme Court today. “It is possible that a sub-committee could be formed that will be asked to further mull over the decision to send a reference against PTI and Imran Khan,” they said.

The federal government on Wednesday has decided to move SC for disqualification of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan.

The decision was taken in a meeting of law experts headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. The meeting was also attended by the leaders of the coalition parties.

The law experts briefed the huddle about the decision of the ECP in PTI prohibited funding case. Sources said the government after briefing decided to file a petition in the SC seeking disqualification of Imran Khan and a ban on PTI.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

