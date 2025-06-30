Ryan Gosling takes off to space to save Earth in ‘Project Hail Mary’ trailer

Amazon MGM Studios dropped the trailer for sci-fi comedy ‘Project Hail Mary’ starring Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The trailer of the upcoming film opens with Gosling waking up from a coma in what appears to be a spaceship.

‘Project Hail Mary’ shows Ryan Gosling play a school teacher, Rayland Grace, who is sent on a risky space mission to save the Earth.

The “Barbie” actor stars alongside Sandra Hüller, whose character persuades him to embark on a space mission to rescue humanity despite his insistence that he “is not an astronaut.”

Adapted from Andy Weir’s novel, ‘Project Hail Mary’ is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Much of the novel’s praise comes from its unique take on “first contact”, the deep and unexpected bond between Grace (Ryan Gosling) and a friendly alien, named Rocky, who is also trying to save his own world from the same sun-dimming crisis.

Read more: Ryan Gosling’s upcoming movie Project Hail Mary unveils first poster

The screenplay was written by Drew Goddard, who also adapted Weir’s ‘The Martian’ for the screen.

Speaking about the film at CinemaCon, Ryan Gosling termed the film an ambitious story that’s massive in scope.

“It seemed really hard to make, and that’s kind of our bag. This is why we go to the movies. And I’m not just saying it because I’m in it. I’m also saying it because I’m a producer on the film,” he said.

On the work front, the Hollywood actor recently starred in the blockbuster ‘Barbie’ and ‘The Fall Guy.’

It is worth noting here that the role in ‘Project Hail Mary’ is not the first time Ryan Gosling plays an astronaut.

The Hollywood actor portrayed astronaut Neil Armstrong in ‘First Man,’ directed by filmmaker Damien Chazelle.