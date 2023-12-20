Prominent BAP leader to join PPP soon: sources

Former Balochistan Minister Mitha Khan Kakar on Wednesday decided to join the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources close to the development claimed that a meeting between the former minister and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader, Mitha Khan Kakar, and PPP leadership was held during which the ‘matter’ was settled between them.

“Mitha Khan will soon announce to become a part of PPP,” sources said.

Back in 2018, Mitha Khan was elected as a member of the Balochistan Assembly from the Zhob – a district in the northwest of Balochistan province.

Earlier to this, sources claimed that the two important electables of Balochistan have ‘refused’ to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Balochistan has been the center of attraction for major political parties including the Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and others after the announcement of the election schedule.

Recently, Sarfraz Bugti joined the Pakistan People’s Party after residing as caretaker interior minister.

Sources said that former deputy chairman Senate, Jan Muhammad Jamail, and ex-Balochistan minister Sardar Saleh Bhootani have excused from joining PPP.

The sources also claimed that the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led party has refused to ‘conditional’ joining of former federal minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind.

PPP sources said Yar Muhammad Rind reportedly expressed his willingness to become Balochistan CM and demanded a ‘confirm’ Sindh Assembly seat for his son.