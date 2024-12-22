Property dispute claims three lives in Mardan

A woman and two other members of the same family were gunned down over a property dispute in district Mardan’s Takht-i-Bahi area, ARY News reported.

According to police, three members of the same family were shot dead over a property dispute.

The bodies of two victims including father and son have been shifted to hospital.

The police in an initial statement said that the accused and victims are relatives. Further investigation was underway in the case.

Earlier, at least four dead in clashes over a property dispute in Bannu city of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

As per details, the police officials stated that the incident occurred in Landhi Jalandhar area of Bannu where two groups opened fire at each other and killed four.

In a separate incident this year, at least five people killed in Chamkani area of Peshawar over a property dispute.

The police officials said that the incident occurred in Peshawar where two groups opened fire and killed five over a property dispute between two groups.

Police have registered an FIR stating the dispute was ongoing between the two groups for a long time.

It is important to mention here that incidents of violence over personal enmity or land dispute have occurred previously.