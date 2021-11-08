‘Prophet (PBUH) raised state of Madina through his own supreme example’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said our beloved Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) first raised the moral standards of the state of Madina through his own supreme example of Sadiq and Ameen before they became one of the greatest civilisations.

In his tweet, PM Imran while sharing a quote from Roman Statesman Scipio which states that no society is fortunate when its walls are standing while its morals are in ruin.

Our beloved Prophet PBUH first raised the moral standards of the state of Madina through his own supreme example (Sadiq and Ameen) before they became one of the greatest civilisations. pic.twitter.com/kZcxthhFgw — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 8, 2021

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan called for initiating debate and research on Islamic history in the universities and such programmes to bring the culture to the fore.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing the concluding session of the two-day National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Conference had paid tribute to those who took part in decorating cities on the occasion of 12 Rabiul Awwal.

He had said that a video was prepared to spread awareness among the youth on account of the birth of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

