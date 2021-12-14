Prosecution seeks amend in Ali Raza Abidi murder charge sheet

KARACHI: The prosecution on Tuesday pleaded in Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) seeking amending the charge sheet of Ali Raza Abidi murder case, ARY News reported.

The murder case of former lawmaker of MQM-P, has now been turned into a snail-paced affair in its final phase.

The court summoned arguments from lawyers of the accused on the prosecution’s plea for amending the charge sheet.

The court has declared four accused including Hassnain, Bilal, Ghulam Mustafa aka Kali Charan and Faizan as wanted and absconding from the court of law. The court has issued their permanent arrest warrants.

Three accused in the case Farooq, Ghazali and Abu Bakr have been arrested and in jail while one accused Abdul Haseeb has been on bail.

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Syed Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down outside his residence in Defence area of Karachi on Dec 25, 2018.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicle of Ali Raza Abidi near his house in Khayaban-e-Ittehad and managed to escape from the scene.

