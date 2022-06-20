Protest against fuel hike: Dozens of mini-trucks parked outside Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: In a unique protest against the massive fuel hike, dozens of mini-trucks have been parked outside the Punjab Assembly building and the protestors staged a sit-in, ARY News reported on Monday.

The protest and sit-in were organised by the Pakistan Mini Mazda Association and the truckers parked dozens of mini-trucks at Mall Road outside the PA building today.

The association’s central president Haji Sher Ali said in a statement that the sit-in will be continued till the demands are met by the government. “Our 7,500 cancelled vehicles must be restored and the illegal toll plaza at Bandar Road should be removed.”

“The driving licence process should be made easy and unnecessary traffic challans of our vehicles should be stopped.”

The sit-in is continued from 10:00 am today at Faisal Chowk, whereas, the office-bearers of the Pakistan Mini Mazda Association are holding negotiations with the provincial transport secretary. The traffic flow slowed down due to the parking of a large number of mini-trucks at Mall Road.

Comments