Protest sit-in continues before Balochistan Assembly for third day

QUETTA: A protest sit-in has been ongoing at the gate of the Balochistan Assembly for third day to press for arrest of accused in Kachhi killings, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The protesters led by Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Balochistan Assembly demanding arrest of the accused named in November killings of three people in Balanari in Kachhi district.

The protesters passed the night in severe cold weather at Quetta’s Zarghon road.

Protesters demanding arrest of eight accused including former provincial minister Asim Kurd Gello named in the FIR of the murder of three youth of Awan clan.

In an earlier media talk Yar Muhammad Rind said that three PTI workers were killed and two others injured in Kachhi district four months ago over a land dispute.

He had warned the government to arrest the accused nominated by the families of the victims in the case, within 48 hours. The ultimatum period will end this evening after which the protest leaders are expected to announce their next line of action.

According to sources, provincial adviser for home affairs Mir Zia Langove is expected to meet with Sardar Rind today to discuss the demands of the protesters.

